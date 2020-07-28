18-year-old from Kill Devils Hills airlifted to Norfolk following overnight shooting, alleged suspects arrested

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man from Kill Devil Hills was airlifted to Norfolk with serious injuries following a shooting incident early Tuesday morning.

Kill Devil hills Police say they were sent in the area of Elizabeth City Street around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller advised them that their “friend had been shot.”

The caller also provided the police with the description of the vehicle driven by the alleged suspects and police quickly issued an alert for the vehicle in question.

The victim which police identify as 18-year-old Kill Devil Hills resident Devlin William was driven by his friends to Outer Banks Hospital, but was later flown to Norfolk due the seriousness of his injuries.

Moments later, a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller was spotted by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and detain 3 individuals inside.

The individuals were identified as:

Vashon Omar James II, 20, of Grandy, NC

Harley Saelens, 19, of Lynchburg, VA

Naseem James, 18, of Grandy, NC

Police say based on information gathered during the investigation, there was probable cause to charge each individual with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

This is a Class E felony.

Each individual was given a $35,000 secured bond.

