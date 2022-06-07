KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old is charged after authorities say he confessed to killing a loon on the beach in Kill Devil Hills on Friday.

Witnesses told law enforcement they actually saw three young men stomping on the bird. When the group was interviewed, one of the suspects, an 18-year-old male from Elizabeth City, claimed responsibility, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

He’s been charged with taking a bird for which there is no season, a class three misdemeanor. The criminal charge has a maximum punishment of a $200 fine and up to 20 days in jail.

Sgt. John Beardsley with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission would not release the 18-year-old’s name when contacted by WAVY.