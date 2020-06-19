16-year-old reportedly bitten by shark Thursday at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was reportedly bitten by a shark Thursday afternoon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The National Park Service says the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the Atlantic Ocean near Ramp 25, about 2.5 miles south of Salvo. The teen’s family, who are from Oak Ridge, North Carolina, said he was about 25 feet offshore jumping over waves at a sandbar at the time.

His injuries were non life-threatening and he was released from a Nags Head medical facility Thursday night.

No other details were shared in a press release Friday morning, but check back for any updates on this breaking news.