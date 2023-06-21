COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says 12-year-old wild mare, Caroline, died after being chased by a stallion.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, witnesses saw a stallion aggressively chasing Caroline on Thursday, June 15, trying to breed her. The witnesses then saw the horse fall to the ground and die nearly instantly.

The organization says their veterinarian performed a field necropsy, which found that Caroline’s neck had been broken. There were no other internal abnormalities or injuries found.

The Corolla Wild Horse Funds say that Caroline’s death is a reminder of how dangerous and wild the horses are. The organization is also asking anyone who did share photo’s of Caroline’s body to please take them down.