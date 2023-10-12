NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A dozen license plate readers are being installed on the Outer Banks.

The Town of Nags Head sent this memo to the Board of Commissioners in August detailing modifications to the plan. Initially, it was going to take three years to complete the project, but a change to the request that involves leasing the cameras opposed to purchasing them will allow the police department to install all 12 cameras during the first year. The department will lease the cameras from a company called Flock Safety, which will also maintain the equipment.

The readers are going up at six locations. Each location will have two cameras.

The list of locations, from north to south, include:

South Croatan Highway and Eighth Street

South Virginia Dare Trail and Eighth Street

US 64/264 on the east side (the Nags Head side) of the Washington Baum Bridge

NC 12 near the Whalebone intersection

South Old Oregon Inlet Road near Gulfstream Way

South Old Oregon Inlet Road near the south end of Nags Head

10 On Your Side has reported on how this advanced technology is already assisting other local police departments with crime fighting. Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are among the localities using license plate readers.