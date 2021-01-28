1 hospitalized after vehicle-truck crash near Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers say a person was hospitalized following a vehicle-truck crash Thursday.

The incident happened later in the morning on U.S. 17 South at Route 158 near Elizabeth City.

Witnesses say that a tanker truck possibly ran through the red light hitting the car, however, North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating and has not confirmed this.

“This morning, there’s probably about two inches of slush on the road that hadn’t frozen. Some of the secondary roads were heavily covered with trees,” said patrolman Philip Logsdon.

Logsdon could not confirm yet whether the incident was weather-related or not.

He says some roads were a little bit icy but most of the secondary roads are cleaned up.

Logsdon also says that it was more snow than the area normally gets, especially this early in the year.

“We probably didn’t expect it,” he continued.

There is no information yet on the condition of the person hospitalized or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Crash 17 S at 158 near Elizabeth City. Two witnesses say truck ran a red light t-boned a car taking a left to head north on 17. That driver went to hospital. Trooper Philip Logsdon State Highway Patrol Can’t say this weather related but got more snow than expected. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/T1sT8f2l2f — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) January 28, 2021