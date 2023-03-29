NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking to lease out a furnished house/apartment for their employees.

NPS is looking to lease a furnished house or apartment that would be able to fit between one to four employees and their families.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The house or apartment will need to be within 30 miles of Nags Head and cannot be in the 100-year flood plain.

The lessor must provide utilities as well as parking and facility maintenance. Single-family homes must include a washer and dryer or apartments or multi-plex units must provide washers and dryers in each unit or in a shared laundry room.

The federal government is also required to utilize the System for Award Management Maintenance (SAM) to issue electronic funds transfer (ETF) payments. Lessor’s who are interested will need to register in SAM.

Housing offers are due by Apr. 10 and the estimated occupancy will be on May 1. Those who would like to send expressions of interest to:

Bert Gallegos, Space Management Specialist

12795 West Alameda Parkway

Lakewood, CO 80228-2822

Phone: 303-969-2465

Email: bert_gallegos@nps.gov