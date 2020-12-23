OBX ferry schedule to shift due to 6 staff testing positive for coronavirus

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reported that six employees on the Pamlico Sound Ferry route between Cedar Island and Ocracoke tested positive for the coronavirus.

NCDOT says two of the positive cases came from the crew of the M/V Swan Quarter and the other four came from shore personnel.

All the employees are recovering at home under quarantine for at least 14 days. They last worked on the route on Dec. 14.

Officials say that eleven other employees who were in contact with the crew have not tested positive, but are also under quarantine.

As a result of the crew shortage, service on the Pamlico Sound routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke will be reduced between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28.

The schedule will be as follows:

Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All ferry crews are required to wear face coverings when on board, while passengers are required to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while on ferry decks or in passenger lounges.

“The Hyde County and Carteret County health departments and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have been notified of the positive tests. The M/V Swan Quarter, which currently runs the Cedar Island-Ocracoke route, has been cleaned extensively using COVID-19 procedures,” NCDOT officials said in a statement released Dec. 16.

“The terminals at Cedar Island, Swan Quarter, and Ocracoke have also been cleaned and sanitized since the positive tests. During the pandemic, all ferries and terminals have undergone frequent cleanings while in service,” the statement continued.

Passengers who think they may have been exposed to the virus should contact their local health departments.

Read the full statement here. For more information on the Ferry Division and schedule, click here.