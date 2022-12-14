JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deck the halls at OAJ!

Onslow County school bands, choirs and orchestras are all hoping to get travelers into the holiday spirit at the Albert J. Ellis Airport. The Holiday Music in the Terminal events is a part of their Art in the Airport program.

“We wanted to, besides just playing Christmas music over the paging system. to bring some local artists in and then also invite the school systems,” said Sandra Janssen, manager of Finance and Administration at OAJ.

The airport wanted to give the student musicians a chance to share their talents with the community.

“To get out of the walls of our school and to go and share music with a broader audience is an invaluable opportunity,” said Kimberly Zimmerman, orchestra teacher at Swansboro Middle School. “It’s a great bonding experience for the kids, too.”

“We thought it would be a great extension to get through and share it with everybody around us. Everybody’s traveling to and from in our community. And we just want to add a little bit of holiday cheer,” said Rebekah Lockhart, chorus and general music teacher at Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

The kids performed some of the holiday favorites like “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and even the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” It was all done in the hopes to lift the spirits of travelers heading home for the holiday season.

“I saw a couple people lip-syncing the songs walking away,” said one eighth grader, Edison Vega.

“It was really nice. It really put you in the festive spirit for sure,” said traveler Shirley Parsons. “I think that’s really important for the kids.”

On Thursday, Hunter’s Creek 7th Grade Chorus will be playing from 11 am to 11:30 am. On Friday, South West High School Band and Chorus will be playing from 11 am to noon.