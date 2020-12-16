NY fugitive arrested after deputies find drugs, firearm during traffic stop in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from New York following a traffic stop that resulted in deputies finding drugs and a firearm.

Deputies say that 24-year-old Nicquan J. Floyd was also arrested on active warrants out of New York for “shooting another subject in that state.”

Floyd is in custody under a no-bond hold pending disposition of the drug and gun charges. He is awaiting extradition back to the State of New York.

