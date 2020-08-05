NWS says fatal Bertie County tornado was an EF-3

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that left two people dead Tuesday morning in Bertie County, North Carolina, as an EF-3.

The tornado touched down in the Windsor area at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, stretched for 10 miles, then lifted at 1:26 a.m.

Its estimated peak winds reached 140 to 145 mph, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service says two people — a man and a woman — died, and 14 were injured by the tornado. The sheriff’s office said 10 other people were rescued.

The tornado destroyed seven single-wide mobile homes and “stick-built houses” in the area, the weather service said.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Knowles Lane and Middle Track Road. It then traveled north northwest and reached its strongest point just south of the Town of Woodard as it crossed Morning Road.

The two fatalities were in the area of Morning Road. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man and woman who died were found in separate trailers.

The information released by the weather service is still preliminary and is subject to change pending further review of the event, the weather service said.

Other areas hit by tornadoes from Isaias include James City County, Courtland, Suffolk and Gloucester County in Virginia.

Bertie County officials say if you are displaced from Tropical Storm Isaias, call 252-794-6144. If you are a family member looking to receive a status update about a family member who is missing, please leave the missing persons’ name and a contact number with a county staff member at 252-794-6144.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

NWS Wakefield Storm Survey has been completed near Windsor, NC and confirms damage consistent with an EF-3 Tornado. Please see the link below for more information. #NCwxhttps://t.co/Z4DcfI2ig1 pic.twitter.com/xnnS9TSgud — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 5, 2020

Latest Posts: