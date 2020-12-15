Nurse who came out of retirement to help during pandemic is first in NC’s Triangle to get vaccine

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The first person to receive the COVID vaccine in the Triangle is a retired nurse, who came out of retirement to work at Duke during the pandemic.

Faye Williams hoped to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible but didn’t realize she’d be the first in the Triangle.

“When I left home this morning, I had no idea I would get the injection today,” she said.

Williams screens people who come into the Duke lobby for COVID-19 symptoms. She was the first of 12 Duke employees to receive the vaccine on the day it arrived, and she and says it feels like any other injection.

“Just like the flu shot,” she noted, but with a lot more meaning. “Once I got here on site, I realized I was going to be the first,” Williams recalled, “Which is amazing; it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

More Duke employees at high risk of exposure to COVID patients will get the vaccine in the coming days.

Dr. Ann Dorsey, a regional medical director for Duke Urgent Care is one of them.

“I have seen even young healthy people end up getting very serious complications from COVID-19,” Dorsey explained.

She didn’t hesitate when she learned the vaccine would be available. “It was a very easy decision for me to say, ‘Yes,’” she said.

“I’m not nervous about getting the vaccine. I believe in the process, the science that went behind creating the vaccine,” Dorsey added. “I’m actually more concerned if I didn’t get the vaccine because the complications that could happen if I or one of my family members were to get COVID.”

She and Williams both urge others to get the vaccine when it’s their turn. “It’s not painful at all,” said Williams. “Please consider it and talk to your family members about it. It’s just an injection, and it can make such a difference.”