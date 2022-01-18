Northampton woman arrested, charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman from Northampton County was arrested and charged with insurance fraud.

According to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, 42-year-old Tammy Felicia Flythe was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Official say Flythe falsely told Progressive Premier Insurance Co. that damage to her vehicle occurred as a result of a crash that occurred on Feb. 26, 2021. She then attempted to collect $3,783.72 in claims.

However, special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division say the damages were filed in a 2019 claim, which had already been paid.

Flythe was subsequently and is due in Northampton County District Court on Jan. 20.

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.