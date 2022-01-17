Northampton, NC authorities warn residents to lock cars after vehicle break-ins, stolen cars

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Northampton County, North Carolina, authorities are asking the public to be diligent about locking their vehicles after a series of break-ins and stolen vehicles over the last few weeks.

On Monday, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said it had responded to an increased number of vehicle break-ins and larcenies.

The sheriff’s office said about 15 to 20 vehicles had been broken into. Items stolen included firearms, money, tools, debit and credit cards, and electronics.

About five vehicles were stolen as well.

The areas where most of the crime has happened include Rich Square, Jackson, and Lake Gaston.

The sheriff’s office said: “We encourage our citizens throughout the county to lock and secure your vehicle doors during the daytime and nighttime. We also encourage citizens to report all crimes no matter the type to the Sheriffs Office so those crimes are properly documented and investigated. If you see anyone or anything suspicious in your neighborhoods you are encouraged to report it.”