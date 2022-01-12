Northampton County authorities investigating man’s shooting death

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Northampton County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 30.

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said it responded around 11:55 p.m. Dec. 30 to a location on Highway 46, just outside the Garysburg city limits.

Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man, Derek Scott, suffering from gunshot injuries to the upper body.

He later died from his injuries.

Authorities said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Anyone with information should call the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611 or Crime Stoppers line at 252-534-1110.