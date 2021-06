GATESVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday morning that they had arrested a woman wanted for several felonies.

On June 10, they arrested Vanity L. Grissom and charged her with 1st Degree Arson – Dwelling Burned was Occupied and 2nd Degree Arson – Dwelling Burned was Unoccupied.

She is currently in custody awating her trail.

Her bond was set to $75,000.