North Carolina woman charged with murdering infant daughter

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Lumberton woman faces a series of charges including first degree murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest of Sarah D. Hardin comes after her daughter, Jadalyn Barton, was brought to the hospital on July 9, 2019 unresponsive with multiple bruises on her body.

The baby later died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Two days later, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in relation to Barton’s death.

On Thursday, Hardin surrendered to deputies and was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less, and assault on a child under the age of 12.

Hardin is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.