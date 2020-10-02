North Carolina to enter phase 3 Friday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina enters phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m. This comes despite concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the northeastern part of the state.

Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper announced the changes.

“Our top priority remains getting children back to in-person learning. This month marks a major shift for many families now and in the coming months as schools open their doors, some for the first time since the pandemic,” said Governor Cooper in an statement online. “The virus continues to spread, so we must take the next steps methodically, and responsibly.”

Changes in phase 3 include:

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy, outdoor attractions only.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to October 23.

There is concern case numbers will spike, during flu season, and NCHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen reports they already are seeing higher cases counts in northeast North Carolina.

This includes Chowan County, where the positivity rate is currently sitting at nearly 10%.

State leaders recommend residents and visitors download the new NCDHHS app, SlowCOVIDNC, which notifies users of exposure to the virus.

Latest Posts: