North Carolina Senate passes $15M funding for NC Promise program, benefitting HBCUs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Senate tonight unanimously passed $15 million in additional funding for N.C. Promise, which is a policy enacted by the General Assembly to guarantee $500 in-state tuition at three North Carolina colleges.



Those colleges are Elizabeth City State University (ESCU), UNC Pembroke, and Western Carolina University.

N.C. Promise is based on the idea that an education should be accessible to everybody, especially communities for which a quality, affordable education often seems out of reach,” said Senator Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan). “The program has been wildly successful, despite the unfortunate accusations leveled against Republicans when we created it.”

The program has turned around the fortunes of all three participating schools.



ECSU in particular was at risk of closure before the program became law. Since then, the school has seen rapid enrollment growth.

Latest Posts