North Carolina Saturday update: Health officials report 183 additional COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department Health and Human Services reports that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now up to 2,585 as of Sunday morning.

North Carolinians saw 183 additional cases from Saturday’s report of 2,402.

Overall, 40,045 residents in North Carolina have been tested from 89 counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials held a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Cooper reiterated that since there are no medicines to stop the virus, he is counting on citizens to help stop it.

“This virus is still spreading quickly, no one is immune, there is no vaccination, and social distancing is our best protection,” said Gov. Cooper. “Now is not the time for beach trips or neighborhood cookouts.”

“If we avoid gatherings, wash our hands, stay at home as much as we can, and if we keep our physical distance. These things work,” he added.

For more information, visit NCDHHS’s website here.

For COVID-19 questions, dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

The director of NCEM said they are also sending two coronavirus updates text messages a day. To sign up for these updates just text COVIDNC to 898211.

