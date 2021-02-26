North Carolina road washed out by flooding where 2 children died reopens with new bridge

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A road that collapsed in floodwaters in Johnston County that led to the death of two children in Sept. 2020 has been repaired and reopened.

Officials added a bridge to the stretch of Galilee Road over Arters Branch west of Smithfield.

This is where rushing floodwaters destroyed the road and sadly swept away a vehicle on Sept. 1, 2020. Two children died.

The N.C. Department of Transportation decided after a review from its Hydraulics Unit to replace the culvert with a bridge, which will allow a much greater amount of water to safely flow under the roadway.

Officials said the culvert also failed after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Crews were already ahead of schedule by planning to reopen the stretch of road in March, but finished the job even earlier.