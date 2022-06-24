RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With the Supreme Court striking down the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade, some North Carolinians are planning to take to the streets.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court kicked back to states the right to ban abortions.

North Carolina is not one of the states with trigger laws to ban abortion, and members of the General Assembly said in the spring that they didn’t expect a push for a change in abortion laws in this short legislative session. Two primary reasons: Gov. Roy Cooper likely would veto any such bill, and Republicans who oppose abortion rights would not have a supermajority to overrule that veto.

All of this means that North Carolina is unlikely to see an immediate change to existing law, which polls have suggested voters want to retain.

While the state may not see immediate change, North Carolina protestors still plan to make their voices heard in opposition to the Supreme Court’s move.

Asheville

5 p.m. Friday, Rabbit Rabbit, 75 Coxe Ave., Asheville

The Buncombe County Democratic Party and North Carolina House candidates Caleb Rudow and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara are planning an event entitled "Western North Carolina Rally for Reproductive Rights." According to the event description, Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic is also involved in this protest.

Charlotte

6 p.m. Friday, Government Center, 600 E. 4th St., Charlotte

The Black Abortion Defense League is planning a protest to take place at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The group encourages attendees to bring sings.

Fayetteville

5 p.m. Friday, The Market House, 100 Hay St., Fayetteville

This protest will be led by the Fayetteville Chapter of NOW alongside "the grassroots progressive network."

7 p.m. Friday, S. Eugene St. and E. Market St., Greensboro

The Greensboro Working-class & Houseless Organizing Alliance is planning a rally to take place at the intersection of South Eugene Street and East Market Street.

Protect Roe v. Wade Protest

10 a.m. Monday, S. Eugene St. and E. Market St., Greensboro

FOX8 has confirmed that some organizers are discussing a possible protest at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Guilford County Courthouse. Details forthcoming.

Marion

8 p.m., Friday, McDowell County Courthouse, 21 S Main St, Marion

Described simply as a "protest to voice our displeasure with SCOTUS ruling," this event is being promoted through WeWontGoBack.com.

Raleigh

1:30 p.m. Friday, Nash Square Park, 200 S McDowell St, Raleigh

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley (D) is inviting the public to join her at a press conference to "speak out against the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs v. Jackson that overturns Roe v. Wade and takes away women's constitutional rights."

The public conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Nash Square Park in Raleigh.

"I share your fear and frustration. And I'm angry," Beasley said on Twitter. "If you are too, join me in speaking out in Raleigh at Nash Square Park at 1:30 PM.

Other North Carolina leaders and lawmakers have issued statements on the ruling, but so far Beasley is the only one to confirm that she will attend one of Friday's protests.

5:00 p.m. Friday, Bicentennial Plaza, 1 E Edenton St, Raleigh

A protest set for Friday evening in Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh has several organizers rallying together against the Supreme Court decision.

"Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic, Pro-Choice North Carolina, Triangle Abortion Access Coalition, SisterSong, PSL Carolinas, DSA Raleigh, ACLU of North Carolina, and Carolina Abortion Fund invite you to take to the streets with us when the Supreme Court makes its official decision to not only to demonstrate that people still support abortion access, but to show that we won’t back down," organizers said in the event page on WeWontGoBack.com.

On Facebook, Socialist Alternative NC Triangle, which has more than 600 members, created an event entitled "Roe Overturned - Emergency Protest! All out For Abortion Rights!" for the same time and place. The group describes the event as a "coalition protest by DSA, Socialist Alternative, Pro-Choice Action Network, Pro-Choice NOW, Planned Parenthood, and others."

"The right wing is on the offensive and only a mass movement from below has the power to halt this all-out attack on women and LGBTQ people," event organizers said in the group description. "We need to protest, walk out, occupy and strike to send the message to the courts, the right wing, and both major parties that we won’t tolerate these attacks any longer! The Democrats have let this attack happen under their noses and have nothing to offer except rhetoric and half-a**ed symbolic votes. We need to fight even if they aren’t willing to! After all, it’s our bodies and rights on the line, not theirs."

The Raleigh Women's March Facebook group says they plan to take to the streets at this time as well.

Salisbury

6 p.m. Friday, Rowan County Government Administrative Offices, 130 W Innes St, Salisbury

Organized through WeWontGoBack.com, this event is meant to "send a message lound and clear: WE WON’T GO BACK, WE WON’T BACK DOWN," according to the event page.

Organizers say the Salisbury event will include sign holding in a high-traffic area.

Wilmington

6 p.m. Friday, Innis Park, 102 N 3rd St, Wilmington

In addition to their involvement in planning the Raleigh protest for Friday evening, Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic is also hosting a rally in Wilmington.

Winston-Salem

1 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Winston-Salem, 650 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem

This march, which was pending approval as of 3 p.m. Friday, is planned to begin at the Center City West Parking Deck at the corner of West 4th Street and Spring Street. Organizers plan to walk down West 4th Street to Main Street and then to the federal court house where speakers will offer remarks. Organizers are still looking for speakers and volunteers.

"It is important, now more than ever, that we band together and show our displeasure with SCOTUS on taking away this fundamental human right," organizers said in the event listing on WeWontGoBack.com. "Please join us to bring our voices together in opposition of states choosing to enact inhumane, and previously unconstitutional laws regarding an individuals right to choose. Despite the SCOTUS ruling, it is NOT TOO LATE for us to send a message to our government."