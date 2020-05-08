North Carolina prepares to enter phase one of reopening plan

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is prepared to start phase one of its coronavirus reopening process.

This comes more than a month after Governor Roy Cooper issued his stay-at-home order, and businesses closed up shop to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting tonight at 5 p.m.:

Most businesses can open

Retail will operate at 50-percent capacity

Parks are encouraged to reopen

Restaurants still can’t open their dining rooms, but you can order takeout

Salons, gyms, bars and theaters will remain closed

In our area, Dare County put in place additional restrictions on top of the statewide mandates.

The county will now end its the “stay home-stay healthy order,” and fall in line with the executive order.

https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/obx/outer-banks-lifting-visitor-restrictions-on-may-16/Related: Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16

Dare County Manager Robert Outten says he expects people to follow the order.

“For the most part, the business community can now reopen and they have to follow some rules. They are encouraged to wear masks, they can practice social distancing and all of those things. But nonetheless they can open and serve the community,” said Outten. “It won’t be business as usual, but it will be more business than we had.”

Currently, there are 18 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with 3 testing positive in the last week. 2 are asymptomatic and 1 is recovering, and all 3 are at home isolating, Dare officials said.

Friday morning at 6 a.m., the last round of out-of-town property owners will be allowed back to Dare County. The phased entry began earlier this week.

As we’ve reported, Dare County closed to non-resident property owners for more than a month.

Outten says the restrictions were put in place to avoid overwhelming limited hospital resources. He cites the county only has 20 hospital beds and no ICU.

“It wasn’t sensible to allow a huge population of people into the county. If you have a large scale outbreak, you could not manage, nor could you transport. We don’t have enough ambulances and transport vehicles to move them, wherever they need to moved. They couldn’t stay here because we don’t have any intensive care units,” explained Outten. “That was the reason why we had to keep the population down, until those capacities increased and until the curve flattened.”

Next Saturday, May 16, all visitor restrictions will be removed. Then everyone is expected to follow the governor’s order.