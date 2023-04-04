(WGHP) — Easter came on April 4 in 1915, and it was not your typical Easter with spring flowers and mild temperatures.

On Good Friday, a storm system that had developed over southern Florida was moving up the East Coast. This brought a chilly rain to the area that changed to a heavy, wet snow before the day was done. Once this system reached our coast, it had become very intense with an air pressure below 29.50″.

Photo shows Hillsborough Street after the snow storm of April 2-3, 1915, hit North Carolina. (From Carolina Power and Light (CP&L) Photograph Collection (Ph.C.68), North Carolina State Archives.)

There was just enough cold air over interior North Carolina for this to become a major snowstorm. Heavy snow fell from the Piedmont Triad all the way down to the east of Interstate 95. Newspaper reports called this a “blizzard.”

Snowfall in April is rare east of the mountains, and this one was big. Snow was 6 to 10 inches deep across most of the Piedmont Triad. The most reported was in Henderson, just north of Raleigh, where 12 inches fell. It was a heavy, wet snow that brought down trees and power lines throughout the central and interior eastern North Carolina. Nearly 5 inches fell all the way down to Fayetteville, and there were reports of rain changing to snow in Wilmington too.

There have been other years with snow at Easter, but, keep in mind, some years we have Easter in March, and we are much more likely to get snow in March than April.