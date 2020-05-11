North Carolina officials to hold Monday briefing regarding COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina state health officials are holding a press conference Monday afternoon regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services along with North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry are scheduled to hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

.@ncdhhs Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. and Director of @NCEmergency Mike Sprayberry will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today regarding COVID-19. Watch the English and Spanish live stream at https://t.co/7y3K5B7FmW. You can enable closed captioning on the live stream window. pic.twitter.com/0qY65BJCMC — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) May 11, 2020

As of Monday morning, there are now 15,045 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina health officials. This is an increase of 281 cases from the 14,764 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.

