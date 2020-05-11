North Carolina officials to hold Monday briefing regarding COVID-19

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina state health officials are holding a press conference Monday afternoon regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

WAVY News 10 app users can watch HERE.

Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services along with North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry are scheduled to hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Monday morning, there are now 15,045 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina health officials. This is an increase of 281 cases from the 14,764 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories