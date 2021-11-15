North Carolina newlyweds establish scholarship at Chowan University as wedding gift

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) – James “Jimmy” W. Smith ‘67 and his wife Linda Motley Smith have started a scholarship at Chowan University as their wedding gift to each other.

The newlyweds got married on October 16 and subsequently established the “Friends of Teacher Education John Lee Smith, Sr., and Genevieve Brown Smith Science Education Scholarship,” named in memory of Jimmy’s parents.

Genevieve Brown was a student at Chowan graduating in 1935 and was a committed educator for over thirty-five years, serving as a teacher and a principal.



Jimmy’s father, John, ended his formal education in the fourth grade, however, he valued education. He provided for all five of his sons to go to college through his hard work as a successful peanut farmer. Three out of their five boys, including Jimmy graduated from Chowan.



Jimmy graduated in 1967 with an associate in arts degree and transferred to Campbell College (now Campbell University) graduating with a degree in Science Education.

Jimmy values education and enjoys investing in students. He taught Chemistry in Camden County for 18 years. Now, he and Linda want to support students who desire to be educators.

In a release from Chowan University, the couple told administrators that they know that the scholarship would delight Jimmy’s parents.