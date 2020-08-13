North Carolina mayor dies from complications due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Mayor Mac Hodges has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Beth Hodges Fickling, Mayor Hodges’ daughter, confirmed the information through a Facebook post.

City of Washington officials will release more information on how the City will honor and recognize the mayor.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly expressed his condolences via Facebook by saying, “He was an amazing man, community leader, and loved our Pirates.”

Mayor Hodges was in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

