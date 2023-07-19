RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Durwood Dixon Jr. of Washington, North Carolina, will have a truly incredible story to tell everyone now.

He took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won the first $4 million prize in the new Black Titanium game. Dixon bought his lucky ticket from Mom’s Grill on John Small Avenue in Washington.

When Dixon arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had a tough choice to make. He could receive the prize as an annuity of $200,000 over 20 years or take a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum of $2.4 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,710,009.

The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

