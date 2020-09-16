North Carolina man sentenced to 77 months for possession of firearm by felon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WAVY) – A Moyock man was sentenced Thursday to 77 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. 

According to court documents, Zakem Rahmere Clinton, 27, was found in possession of a loaded firearm while the police were executing a search warrant at his Moyock home. 

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office received information from Virginia Beach authorities that Clinton was among those present at the scene of a homicide.  

When deputies executed the warrant, they found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in Clinton’s bedroom. Police say Clinton admitted to possessing the gun on the night the homicide occurred.    

