North Carolina man charged with wife’s murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, shortly after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a homicide at 4275 Williamsbrook Lane, Unit B. Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, called 911 and advised he had shot and killed his wife, Amy Bland Roland, 44, at their home.

Officers responded to the address and were met by Cooper outside. When he would not comply with verbal commands, officers tased him and took him into custody without further incident.

Cooper has been charged with an open count of murder and is currently at the Pitt County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.