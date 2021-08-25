North Carolina man charged with raping child multiple times held on $1 million bond

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roseboro man is behind bars and facing multiple child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said in a release Tuesday.
On Aug. 3, sheriff’s office investigators “received information from a victim who reported that Phillip Stanley…had a sexual relationship with her while she was a minor,” the release said.
As the sheriff’s office investigated the report, enough probable cause was developed to charge Phillip Durwood Stanley, 53, with rape of a child by an adult, sexual assault of a minor, six counts of statutory rape/sexual offense involving a minor, and four counts of indecent liberties.
Stanley was taken into custody on Aug. 20 and charged with the crimes.
He is currently being held in the Sampson County Jail under a $1 million bond.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.