North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax

North Carolina

by: Kelly Khatib

Posted: / Updated:

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WIVB) A 31-year-old North Carolina man is facing felony charges for falsely saying he has coronavirus.

In a Facebook live video that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube, Justin M. Rhodes is seen walking through Walmart saying that he “definitely tested positive” for COVID-19 and showing very little regard for those around him touching items and saying “If I got it, you all got it”.

Police collaborated with local health officials and discovered Rhodes did not have coronavirus. He was arrested for felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

