North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WIVB) A 31-year-old North Carolina man is facing felony charges for falsely saying he has coronavirus.
In a Facebook live video that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube, Justin M. Rhodes is seen walking through Walmart saying that he “definitely tested positive” for COVID-19 and showing very little regard for those around him touching items and saying “If I got it, you all got it”.
Police collaborated with local health officials and discovered Rhodes did not have coronavirus. He was arrested for felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.
Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
