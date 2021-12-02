North Carolina man already in custody charged in 2020 overdose death

North Carolina

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Joseph Reese (Carteret County Detention Center)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office said a man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a man from more than one year ago.

Carteret County deputies charged Anthony Joseph Reese, 32, of Hubert following the Jan. 17, 2020, overdose death of David Shane Defeo.

A news release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Reese was identified by detectives as having sold the heroin that caused Defeo’s death.

The death by distribution charge added $100,000 to Reese’s bond, raising his total bond to $650,000. He had been in custody on a number of drug charges.

Reese was originally admitted Feb. 3, 2020, according to the Carteret County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10