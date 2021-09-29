North Carolina man admits to sexually abusing 2 underage girls, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man faces a series of charges after he admitted to sexually abusing two girls last year, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Miguel Antonio Cazares, 21, of Raleigh, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation that started in March based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The tip concerned a social media account that contained images of child sexual abuse.

That account was linked to Cazares, the sheriff’s office said.

“As the investigation continued, deputies were notified that Cazares told a medical provider that he had admitted to sexually abusing a juvenile, known to the family,” sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry said in a release.

In June, an underage girl came forward and said Cazares sexually abused her and her sister, the sheriff’s office said.

Curry said Cazares later admitted to the acts and was taken into custody.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of disseminating harmful material to minors, and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Cazares is being held under a $1,975,000 secured bond.