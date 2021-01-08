North Carolina homeowner shot after security system catches trespasser on his property

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at his own home, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 1:53 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Bedford Park Drive in Winston-Salem.

At the scene, officers found 51-year-old Michael Anthony Gary, the homeowner, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police say Gary’s camera security system alerted him that a trespasser was on his property. When he went outside to investigate, the trespasser shot him once.

Gary was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.