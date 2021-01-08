WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at his own home, according to Winston-Salem police.
At about 1:53 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Bedford Park Drive in Winston-Salem.
At the scene, officers found 51-year-old Michael Anthony Gary, the homeowner, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police say Gary’s camera security system alerted him that a trespasser was on his property. When he went outside to investigate, the trespasser shot him once.
Gary was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Latest News
- North Carolina homeowner shot after security system catches trespasser on his property
- LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack
- Richmond Food Truck Association President resigns following participation in U.S. Capitol riot
- Blog: Lots Of Cold Rain And Wintry Mix.
- Norfolk police hold parade salute for former sergeant now in hospice care