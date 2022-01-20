LIVE: North Carolina governor declares emergency ahead of new snow; 3 p.m. briefing Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday, the second one in as many weeks, in advance of another forecast of winter weather that will cover the snow and sleet that fell last week. While the most significant precipitation fell on central and western counties, the governor’s office cites forecasts that call for several inches of snow from the Research Triangle area and to the northeast toward the coast.

Governor Cooper and Emergency Management officials will share an update on the approaching weather system, Thursday at 3 p.m. Watch it LIVE in the player on this page.

Up to a half-inch of ice is expected in southeastern counties, raising the possibility of power outages due to accumulation on power lines.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

To prepare for this storm and possible power outages, North Carolina Emergency Management provided the following recommendations: