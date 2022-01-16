North Carolina Gov. Cooper, safety officials provide updates on inclement weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s response leaders are hosting another weather briefing regarding Sunday’s storm.

The media briefing is set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Cooper told North Carolina residents to plan to stay home and make sure they have groceries, medications, and other essentials like water, batteries, and pet food, that they will need for the next few days.

He added State Highway Patrol advises staying off the roads in most parts of the state on Sunday and Monday if you can.

He explained you can go to ReadyNC.gov for guidelines on how to put together a family emergency kit.

In the case you must drive, he says to check DriveNC.gov for updated information on road conditions and closures.

Shelters will be opened if necessary and he said 200 national guard soldiers have been activated to assist in storm response.