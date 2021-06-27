North Carolina Gov. Cooper attends church service with demonstrators ahead of march in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper joined protestors in Elizabeth City Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper attended service at Mount Lebanon Zion Church Sunday in Elizabeth City. After the service, the governor along with local officials held a news conference followed by a march which began from the church.

The latest follows as demonstrators continue to protest seeking justice and transparency for the death of Andrew Brown Jr. back in April.

The governor has previously shown support for the immediate release of the body cam footage in connection with Brown’s death in the hands of Pasquotank County deputies.

This past week, the Pasquotank sheriff says his department will no longer assist city police with managing the protests.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten II released a statement on June 23 saying Elizabeth City’s continued issuance of permits for demonstrations has “allowed and encouraged daily protests by a very small group of our community to hinder the lives of our citizens.”

Wooten, who was elected in 2018, said it is law enforcement’s duty to ensure and protect people’s constitutional rights. However, he does not believe the First Amendment’s protection of the right to peaceably assemble includes allowing people to block roadways.

The sheriff’s decision to pull back went on effect Saturday, June 26.