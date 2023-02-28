RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered state facilities to fly all U.S. and N.C. flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The order honors former North Carolina Sen. Jim Broyhill on the day of his funeral in Winston-Salem. The funeral will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church with a graveside service later in the day in Wilkes County.

On Feb. 18, Broyhill died at 95 at Arbor Acres retirement home in Winston-Salem, according to his son. He had reportedly suffered from congestive heart failure.

“I appreciate Senator Broyhill’s commitment and service to North Carolina and our prayers are with the Broyhill family today,” Cooper said.

Broyhill, a Republican and native of Lenoir, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1986.

FILE – Rep. Jim Broyhill, R-N.C., addresses reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference, Sept. 21, 1985. Broyhill who served briefly in the Senate in the mid-1980s has died. The family of Jim Broyhill confirmed he died early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Winston-Salem at the age of 95.(AP Photo/John Durika, file)

Broyhill was in the midst of a U.S. Senate campaign when retiring Republican Sen. John East died in June 1986. N.C. Gov. Jim Martin appointed Broyhill to finish out his term. Democrat and former Gov. Terry Sanford defeated Broyhill in the General Election that year, and Sanford assumed office that November, ending Broyhill’s Senate career in a matter of months.

Former Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who retired in January, called Broyhill a “mentor and confidant.”

“I always knew I could trust his advice and counsel because he viewed everything through the lens of what’s best for the country,” Burr said.

The state invites individuals, businesses, schools and state and local governments to join the state in flying flags at half-staff on Tuesday.