North Carolina ferry service reduction due to COVID-19

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Ferry service will be reduced between Hatteras and Ocracoke due to five staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation say the employees are recovering at home for at least 14 days. Sept. 2 was the last worked route.

Due to the temporary staffing shortage, trips between the two islands have now been reduced from 60 to 44. Before arriving to check on schedules and estimated wait times, ferry travelers are encouraged to call the Hatteras Terminal.

The new schedule times will be as follows:

Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight. Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and midnight.

Since the positive test results, the vessels and terminals have been cleaned and sanitized. COVID-19 cleaning has been an ongoing routine since the beginning of the pandemic.