North Carolina family wants justice after 6-year-old boy hit by car, killed

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County family wants answers after a 6-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed a month ago. The driver never stopped and hasn’t been charged.

The accident happened on Benson Road at JR Drive on March 23.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” Fred Woodard said.

It’s the kind of pain Fred Woodard and his wife, Tiffini, said they wouldn’t wish on anyone. The loss of their 6-year-old son, FJ, turned their world upside down.

“He’s just been a busy body. He’s been the light of our lives. He plays from the time he wakes up until the time he goes to sleep,” Tiffini said.

“FJ was life. You know, FJ said a lot and never spoke a word,” Fred said.

The Woodards told CBS 17 they learned FJ had autism about four years ago and did everything for him they could, including putting bells on all of the doors in their home.

“I want people to stop assuming that we’re bad parents. Never been a bad parent,” Fred said.

But FJ did get out of the night of March 23 and ended up on Benson Road by JR Drive. He was hit and killed by a passing car. The driver never stopped.

The driver’s brother told CBS 17 he thought he may have hit something, but with another car following close behind didn’t stop. He found the front-end damage the next day and said he called authorities himself.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol hasn’t confirmed that account.

“It’s been a month and there ain’t been no charges. I ain’t heard no apology, just something,” Fred said.

The Woodards said they haven’t received any updates on the case. They retained an attorney and they’re hoping to meet with the district attorney soon. They want to ensure FJ gets justice and his memory lives on.