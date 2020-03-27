Breaking News
Northam coronavirus press conference
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

North Carolina Emergency Management is in need of personal protection supplies

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management announced on Friday that they are in need of personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus shortage.

The agency reported that emergency stocks are near empty and donations are much needed during this time of crisis. The equipment is vital for the safety and protection of healthcare personnel and first responders.

Officials stated in a release that “Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management is encouraging agencies or persons having applicable PPE to donate their unused items, which are not immediately needed, to assist health care workers and first responders who are on the front line and actively responding to COVID-19.”

Donations can be made to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management where the donations will be prioritized and distributed accordingly.

Available donation lists can be emailed to Logan Nash at nashl@co.pasquotank.nc.us or Christy Saunders at saundersc@co.pasquotank.nc.us where they will arrange a pick-up time.

Among the list of needed items are:

  • surgical masks 
  • N95 respirators 
  • PAPRS/CAPRS 
  • gloves, all sizes 
  • cavi wipes 
  • gowns
  • face shields and safety goggles 
  • hand sanitizer
  • disinfectant and cleaning supplies 

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories