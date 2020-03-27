North Carolina Emergency Management is in need of personal protection supplies

ELIZABETH COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management announced on Friday that they are in need of personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus shortage.

The agency reported that emergency stocks are near empty and donations are much needed during this time of crisis. The equipment is vital for the safety and protection of healthcare personnel and first responders.

Officials stated in a release that “Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management is encouraging agencies or persons having applicable PPE to donate their unused items, which are not immediately needed, to assist health care workers and first responders who are on the front line and actively responding to COVID-19.”

Donations can be made to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management where the donations will be prioritized and distributed accordingly.

Available donation lists can be emailed to Logan Nash at nashl@co.pasquotank.nc.us or Christy Saunders at saundersc@co.pasquotank.nc.us where they will arrange a pick-up time.

Among the list of needed items are:

surgical masks

N95 respirators

PAPRS/CAPRS

gloves, all sizes

cavi wipes

gowns

face shields and safety goggles

hand sanitizer

disinfectant and cleaning supplies

