North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to hold virtual job fair

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is holding a virtual job fair later this month.

The event will be on January 26, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interviews are set to begin at 11:05 a.m. Job seekers have to create a free virtual profile to attend a virtual hiring event.

“We are looking for individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, mental/behavioral health, and IT,” the organization said.

Click here for more information.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10