North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to hold virtual job fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is holding a virtual job fair later this month.

The event will be on January 26, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interviews are set to begin at 11:05 a.m. Job seekers have to create a free virtual profile to attend a virtual hiring event.

“We are looking for individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, mental/behavioral health, and IT,” the organization said.

