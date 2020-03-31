At least 1,498 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported across NC, according to NCDHHS

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — There are at least 1,498 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths reported in North Carolina, according to numbers the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday morning.

NCDHHS is reporting that 157 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and 23,106 tests have been completed.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the state was at 935 on Saturday, 1,167 by Sunday evening and at least 1,307 on Monday.

Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties have the most COVID-19 cases in the state. Mecklenburg County leads the state in coronavirus cases with at least 420. One death has been reported in Mecklenburg County, but no deaths have been reported in Durham or Wake.

Here is the latest breakdown of cases in the WAVY TV 10 viewing area:

Bertie Co: 6

Currituck: 1

Dare Co: 0**

Hertford Co: 4

Northampton Co: 30

Pasquotank Co: 4

Perquimans: 1

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide “stay at home” order that took effect at 5 p.m. on Monday as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.

** A case in Dare County does not show up on the North Carolina Department of Health website as a Dare County case because the person used an address in a different locality when they were tested, according to a news release. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/obx/dare-county-confirms-first-case-of-covid-19/

