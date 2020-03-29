North Carolina confirmed cases rise to over 1,000 with 91 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that over 1,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

As of Sunday morning, the NCDHHS says a total of 1,040 cases have been reported in the state. This is an additional 105 cases from the 935 previously reported on Saturday.

There were 18,945 tests administered and completed.

Above are the latest numbers from the NCDHHS as of Sunday morning.

During a 4 p.m. press conference Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced he has signed a stay-at-home order. It will go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and will be valid for 30 days, through April 29.

The stay-at-home order directs all residents in North Carolina to stay home unless going out for essentials such as their job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone else.

People are allowed to visit friends and family, but should not do so if there is no urgent need.

Violation of the order is a class 2 misdemeanor.

The order also means essential services can continue. Those businesses need to have social distancing policies.

