North Carolina cities OK ban on hairstyle discrimination

North Carolina

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by CANDIDA NG/AFP via Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two city councils in North Carolina have unanimously passed ordinances protecting against discrimination for wearing hairstyles such as braids, dreadlocks or afros.

News outlets report the Durham City Council and The Greensboro City Council voted last week to ban employers from discriminating based on hairstyles.

It’s an issue that Black people, especially women, say they’ve faced in their careers.

The ordinances also protects residents from discrimination based on gender identity, sexuality and military status.

Orange County, just northwest of Durham, also passed an anti-discrimination measure, but its ordinance did not address hairstyles.

