North Carolina Cherry Point Air Show returns this September

MCAS CHERRY POINT (WNCT) — After being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point officials announced Wednesday there will be a show in 2021.

At CherryPointAirShow.com on Wednesday, a notice was posted that the event will be held Sept. 25-26. It will be a daytime event that will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for a grand finale on both days.

The notice states:

Call your family and friends and mark your calendars for eastern North Carolina’s biggest, baddest, fastest and loudest outdoor event September 25-26, 2021! The commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point invites you to visit the Marine Corps’ largest air base for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, featuring the world’s top aviation aerobatic team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Saturday and Sunday will both have full day shows featuring a dizzying variety of military and civilian aerobatic demonstrations. You and your family will get up close and personal to dozens of historic and modern aircraft displays, as well as a wide array of military vehicles and equipment. The show will offer children’s activities, an outdoor recreational show and much more. Admission and parking are FREE. The air show narrator will talk you through a Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration as air and ground Marine combat forces simulate an assault on enemy positions right in front of your eyes! Individual demonstrations, such as one by the Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier, will make it clear why the Marine Corps is the finest fighting force in the world. As always, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will provide the grand finale both days!

The 2020 air show was scheduled for May 1-3 before it was postponed last year. Cherry Point and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro alternate having air shows at their bases each year. The Seymour Johnson event dubbed the 2022 Wings Over Wayne Airshow, is still scheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2022, after being pushed back a year.

A good indication Cherry Point’s air show was returning happened earlier this week when Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach said its air show would happen Sept. 18-19.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels.