North Carolina Aquariums set to reopen September 14

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Shortly after North Carolina moved into “Safer at Home Phase 2.5” on Friday, three state aquariums announced they plan to reopen next week.

The aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island will welcome guests back beginning Monday, Sept. 14, with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of guests, staff, and animals.

“We can’t wait to be able to do what we do best, which is share the truly astounding animals and habitats we care for,” said Maylon White, North Carolina Aquariums director. “The public is a key component in our mission of education and inspiration, and we’ll be so happy to have them back.”

Admission will be available online only at ncaquariums.com, and guests should reserve their tickets for specific arrival times as building capacity will be limited. Face coverings are mandatory for all guests and employees as well as maintaining social distancing.

While Governor Cooper’s announcement of moving into Phase 2.5 allows museums, playgrounds, and gyms to reopen at limited capacity after Sept. 4, the aquariums are taking a week to bring back staff and prepare the facility before opening.

“There is a lot of work we need to do to make sure everything runs smoothly after being closed to the public for this long,” White said. “We want the experience to be a great one.”

North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher: 900 Loggerhead Road at Kure Beach. Visit ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher or call 910-772-0500.

North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores: 1 Roosevelt Blvd., Pine Knoll Shores. Visit ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores or call 252-247-4003.

North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island: 374 Airport Rd., Manteo. Visit ncaquariums.com/roanoke-island or call 252-475-2300.

Jennette’s Pier: 7223 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, Outer Banks. Pier shop opens Tuesday, Sept. 8, until Sunday, Sept. 13, when it closes until the spring. Visit ncaquariums.com/jennettes-pier or call (252) 255-1501.



To see more about the North Carolina Aquariums and how they will be welcoming back visitors, go to ncaquariums.com.

