North Carolina Aquarium welcomes two-pound shark pup

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced the birth of two shark pups born Oct. 16 at the aquarium.

The two pups were retrieved within minutes by staff to protect them from other animals in the exhibit. After being carefully placed into an acclimation pool, they were moved to the holding pool behind the scenes in quarantine.

Unfortunately, one of the sharks did not survive the first night and staff is working to learn why.

The living two-pound female sandbar shark pup is being watched in an area out of public view.

Courtesy of the N.C. Aquarium

A check up with a veterinarian will help provide more details about her health and condition soon.

In the meantime, the aquarium’s experts are assist-feeding the shark to provide nutrients and any needed medicine.

“We are closely monitoring the animal’s behavior and body condition and tracking its progress,” said Husbandry Curator Elizabeth Huber. “There are many developmental milestones to go before we can be confident that it is thriving.” she says.

Aquarium staff says they are excited because it’s not often you get a chance to see newborn sharks.

Though there aren’t firm numbers in cases like these, the survivability rate of shark pups in the natural world are low.

