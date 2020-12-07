North Carolina Aquarium welcomes ‘Olive’, a previously injured otter

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — An aquarium in North Carolina is welcoming their newest addition, “Olive” the otter.

Officials with the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island say she comes from a wildlife rehabber in Scotland County who took her in after she got hurt.

Olive is currently behind the scenes in an area reserved for newly arrived animals, which allows staff to treat and observe her. She can’t be released back to the wild, but staff members are watching her carefully to see if she can be introduced to the aquarium’s otter habitat.

“We would love for our guests to get to know Olive, but we have her health and best interest at heart,” says Aquarist Kristine Davis. “Since she is an older animal with an injury in her past, we are watching her closely and providing the care she needs. Her comfort and well-being are our priority.”

Courtesy of the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island

Leaders with the aquarium say even if she can’t be out for public view, they will still continue to care for her.

“We care for many animals behind the scenes and their health and well-being is as important to us as any other animal here,” Davis says.

The new addition comes a little more than a year after Molly, an 18-year-old North American river otter, passed away after a careful decision by the aquarium staff to euthanize her for health concerns.

The aquarium plans to share updates, photos, and videos of Olive as her progress allows.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.